Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 29

On day trading strategy, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty had a flat day ranging between 18170 and 18080 levels for the entire trading session and closing marginally on a flat note with the index hovering near the significant 50EMA level of 18160 levels with bias overall seemed to be stabilizing and with a consolidation witnessed for the past two sessions, further directional move can be anticipated with 18,000 maintained as the crucial support zone as of now."