Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 30

Speaking on intraday trading strategy, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened on the lower end near 18050 zone on a negative note and maintained the crucial support zone of 18,000 levels in the first half of the trading session and gathered momentum in the later half to race to 18,200 levels on the expiry day of the F&O segment. Bank Nifty also remained stagnant near the 42,500 zone in the morning session and thereafter picked up momentum to touch 43,350 zone post lunch session to close on a positive note."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}