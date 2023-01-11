Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 112 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:54 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Nifty is standing at crucial support of 17,800 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of weak global sentiments, Dalal Street finished on Tuesday in negative zone, giving up its Monday gains. Among key benchmark indices, 50-stock Nifty dipped 187 points and ended at 17,914, 30-stock Sensex went down 631 points and finished at 60,115 levels whereas Nifty Bank index crashed 568 points and closed at 42,014 mark. However, broad market indices fell less than Nifty and Sensex. BSE Small-cap index dipped 0.46 per cent while BSE Mid-cap index went off 0.49 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started