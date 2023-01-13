Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 13

Day trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall trend of the market is weak and it may weaken further if the current crucial support of 17,770 to 17,800 is broken. Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that on breaching the crucial support, the 50-stock index may further go down to 17,250 levels. Asked about stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two intraday stocks for today and those two shares are Cummins India and Larsen & Toubro.