Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 16

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Monday session, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty which has been maintaining the crucial support zone of 17,770 to 17,800 levels for quite some time has indicated a pullback post the morning session which further improvised to almost touch the 18,000 zone during the intraday session to improve the bias to some extent. With major frontline stocks result to be announced during the week, high fluctuations and volatility is anticipated and a decisive breach above 18,250 zone can trigger for fresh upside movement in the coming days."

