Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 19

Intraday trading strategies for stock market today

Unveiling day trading guide for Thursday session, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty on Wednesday closed above 50 days exponential moving average (DEMA), which has further improved the market bias. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that if the 50-stock index beaches 18,250 levels, then it would further confirm about further strong upside move on Dalal Street. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended two intraday trading stocks for today and those two day trading stocks are Hindalco Industries and Pidilite Industries.