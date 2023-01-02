Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 2, 2023

Buy or sell stocks for today: After ushering in the new year 2023, Dalal Street is all set for its first trade session on Monday. In the year gone by, Nifty 50 index registered 2.72 per cent rise while 30-stock index BSE Sensex surged 2.80 per cent. However, Nifty Bank index outperformed key benchmark indices in 2022 by a huge margin as the banking index surged to the tune of 21 per cent in the year gone by. But, broad market indices remained laggard in terms of delivering returns. Small-cap index ended 2022 lower to the tune of 3 per cent whereas BSE mid-cap index finished 0.30 per cent higher.

