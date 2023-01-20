Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 20

Speaking on Nifty chart pattern, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after opening slightly on a weak note near 18,100 zone the index remained rangebound for the entire session without any major movement and closed near the 18,100 zone to witness a lack lustre day. The index is moving in and around the significant 50EMA level of 18,100 zone and would need to breach the near term resistance zone of 18,250 level, which is very crucial for further continuation of the uptrend."

