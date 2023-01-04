Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 42 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 07:14 AM IST
- Immediate support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 18,100 levels, believes Prabhudas Lilladher expert
Buy or sell stocks for today: On growing optimism that China's Covid infection might have peaked and US Fed may raise interest rate at a slower pace in 2023, Dalal Street extended its Monday gains and ended higher on Tuesday session. Nifty 50 index surged 35 points and finished at 18,232, BSE Sensex gained 126 points and closed at 61,294 whereas Nifty Bank index went up 222 points and closed at 43,425 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started