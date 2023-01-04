Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 4

Day trading guide for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that key benchmark indices are slowly but steadily picking up. Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that overall bias and market sentiment is improving and expecting stock market rally to further continue. Asked about stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two intraday stocks for today and those two shares are Indian Hotels and Axis Bank.