Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 6

Day trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that key benchmark indices are precariously placed with more conviction and clarity to be established in the coming sessions. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that despite correction in the markets, there was some pull back rally before closing hours on Thursday session that signals overall bias on Dalal Street is still cautious. On stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh recommended two intraday stocks for today and those two stocks are Zydus Life and Coromandel International.