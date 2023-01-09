Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — January 9

Day trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty may go down up to 17,250 levels if it breaches the current crucial support placed at 17,800 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher experts said TCS stocks will be in focus today as street observers and investors are eagerly waiting for the IT giant TCS results for October to December 2022 quarter. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC).