Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — March 10

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty once again resisting near 17,750 witnessed heavy profit booking to slide significantly and ended near the lower end at 17,600 zone with sentiment turning weak once again. On the downside the major support zone lies near 17,500 to 17,550 levels, which needs to be maintained else can witness intensified selling pressure with next major support seen near 17,200 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}