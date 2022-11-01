Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 1st

On intraday trading tips for Tuesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty opened with a gap up on a positive bias and finally breached the 18,000 zone during the intraday session to retest the psychological figure to and anticipate for further upward move in the coming days. Bank Nifty on the other hand underperformed the Nifty index with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI witnessing consolidation phase but with Kotak and HDFC Bank going strong helped the index to close above the 41,300 levels."

