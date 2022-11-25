Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 254 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 07:01 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — Tata Consumer and M&M
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong buying interest on Wall Street, key Indian indices closed at historical levels on Thursday session. 50-stock index Nifty closed at record high whereas BSE Sensex and Nifty Bank index hit all-time high on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 216 points and made a closing high of 18,484 whereas BSE Sensex surged 762 points and closed at 62,272 after climbing to a new peak of 62,412 levels. Nifty Bank index shot up 346 points and closed at 43,075 mark after hitting a new peak of 43,163.