Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 25

Stocks in focus

"We anticipate for further rise with strength indicated with most of the major frontline stocks like HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Infosys, M&M, L&T, Reliance and Bharti Airtel getting into a strong zone with much upside potential visible which can carry the Nifty index to new high. The support for the day is seen at 18350 while the resistance is seen at 18650. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42600-43600 levels," Prabhudas Lilladher expert added.