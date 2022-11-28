Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 28

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of shar rally in large-cap stocks mainly driven by banking, IT and PSU segment, key benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty climbed to record high last week. Apart from Monday, rest four sessions belonged to bulls as they managed to repair their damages caused after the Russia-Ukraine war. In the week gone by, NSE Nifty touched new high of 18,534, Sensex hit life-time high of 62,447 whereas Bank Nifty climbed to new high of 43,339 mark.

