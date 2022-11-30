Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 30

"With the trend of all periodicities remaining up, we anticipate the indices to make fresh highs with further rise well supported by the frontline stocks which would carry the index to new levels. The support for Nifty 50 index for the day is seen at 18,500 while the resistance is seen at 18,750. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42600-43600 levels," said Parekh.