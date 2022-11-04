Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — November 4

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global sentiments, Dalal Street finished lower on second successive session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index went off 30 points and closed at 18,052, BSE Sensex lost 69 points and ended at 60,836 whereas Nifty Bank went up 151 points and closed at 41,298 levels. Amongst sectoral indices, the IT space corrected as it has been following the Nasdaq index and negative cues from the later does not bode well for the near term.

