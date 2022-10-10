Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 102 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 07:15 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — Ashok Leyland and Ambuja Cement
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Indian stock market finished higher in the week gone by. NSE Nifty ended with a weekly gain of 1.29 per cent at 17,314 while BSE Sensex closed at 58,191, recording 1.33 per cent weekly gain last week. Bank Nifty also registered 1.41 per cent weekly gain and closed at 39,178 levels. In the US markets, Wall Street fell sharply after the strong US job data for the month of September 2022. This strong US job data fueled speculation about US Fed and other central bank's interest rate hike, putting breaks on dollar index rally.