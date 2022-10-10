Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Indian stock market finished higher in the week gone by. NSE Nifty ended with a weekly gain of 1.29 per cent at 17,314 while BSE Sensex closed at 58,191, recording 1.33 per cent weekly gain last week. Bank Nifty also registered 1.41 per cent weekly gain and closed at 39,178 levels. In the US markets, Wall Street fell sharply after the strong US job data for the month of September 2022. This strong US job data fueled speculation about US Fed and other central bank's interest rate hike, putting breaks on dollar index rally.

Vaishali Parekh's recommendations

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market is expected to maintain its positive bias till Nifty is above 17,200 levels. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty falling below 17,200 would mean bias turning weak and going towards 16,800 to 16,700 levels. She advised two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Ashok Leyland and Ambuja Cement.

Day trading strategies for stock market today

Speaking on Nifty technical outlook, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty faced some resistance near 17,400 zone and witnessed a short dip with profit booking seen to hover near the significant 50EMA level of 17,270 and closed just above the 17,300 levels to maintain the positive bias. As said earlier, the levels of 17,200 to 17,250 need to be sustained in the coming days to maintain the positive trend failing, which the bias would turn weak and further slide to 16,700 to 16,800 levels would once again be open."

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty also hovered near the 39,000 zone for most part of the session but in the final hours improved the momentum to close near 39,200 zone with bias maintained positive. With some consolidation phase anticipated in the indices, the support for the day is seen at 17,200 while the resistance is seen at 17,450 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 38,700 to 39,700 levels.

Buy or sell stocks for today

As told above Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Ashok Leyland and Ambuja Cement.

Here we list out important details in regard to stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh:

1] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹159.50, target ₹165, stop loss ₹157; and

2] Ambuja Cement: Buy at ₹521.50, target ₹535, stop loss ₹514.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.