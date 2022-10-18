Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 18

Buy or Sell: After a weak start tracking global peers on Monday, Indian markets recovered due to strong buying in banking and financial stocks. A good start to the second quarterly season by IT and banking boosted sentiment. Sensex closed over 58,400 and Nifty 50 was above 17,300 levels. Nifty moving past the 17,350 mark is likely to give some clarity on further upward movement. For Tuesday, Nifty is expected to find resistance near 17,500, while Bank Nifty may range between 39,500 to 40,600. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended a buy on two stocks for today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}