Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 282 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 07:06 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today — Tata Power and Shriram Transport Finance
Buy or sell stocks for today: Post the mid-week holiday, Indian stock market opened higher and finished in positive territory on Thursday. Despite the in-between holidays, key benchmark indices at Dalal Street kept the trend intact and it continued to witness buying interest on intraday dips. NSE Nifty went up 80 points and closed at 17,736 while BSE Sensex shot up 212 points and closed at 59,756 levels. Nifty Bank index advanced 176 points at finished at 41,299 mark. Advance decline ratio remained in positive domain and ended at 1.23:1.