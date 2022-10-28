Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 28

"Nifty once again after opening near the 17750 levels witnessed a gradual slide to hit the low near the 17650 zone once again and witnessed some volatile session at the fag end for the expiry game to close above the 17700 levels. Bank Nifty also witnessed a similar pattern resisting near the 41500 zone once again and remained almost rangebound for rest part of the session to end near 41300 levels gaining 176 points," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}