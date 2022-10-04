Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 42 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:59 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today — IPCA Laboratories and Can Fin Homes
Buy or sell stocks for today: After one day reprieve on Friday session, Indian stock market continue to play spoilsport for bulls on Monday. NSE Nifty lost 207 points and closed at 16,887 whereas BSE Sensex shed 638 points and finished at 56,788 levels. Bank Nifty index tumbled 602 points and ended at 38,029 mark. Among sectors, healthcare & telecom were the only gainers while power, auto and FMCG fell the most. However, small-cap index outperformed key indices as it fell 0.54 per cent only. After closure of Monday session, advance decline ration finished in negative territory at 0.53:1.