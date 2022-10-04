Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 4

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Bank Nifty also fizzled out from the 38,800 levels with profit booking seen in almost every banking stocks to close near the 38,000 landmark with bias turning weak. For Nifty index, the 16,700 to 16,750 zone would be crucial failing which the bias would further weaken with fresh downside targets open. With overall approach remaining cautious as of now, one need to go for select stocks till further clarification and confirmation of the trend. The support for the day is seen at 16,750 while the resistance is seen at 17,000. Bank Nifty would have the weekly range of 37,400 to 38,500 levels.