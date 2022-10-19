Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of consolidation in dollar index and positive cues from Wall Street, Dalal Street ended high on third successive session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty shot up over 1 per cent and ended at 17,486, BSE Sensex surged around 550 points and finished at 58,960 while Nifty Bank index ended 398 points higher at 40,318 levels.

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. European shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, driven a revival of risk appetite attributed to Britain's historic reversal its fiscal plan, with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook.

Vaishali Parekh's recommendations

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index has given breakout at 17,350 and overall bias for the Indian stock market is strong now. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher expects further upside in Bank Nifty index as well because frontline banking stocks SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank are in uptrend. She recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are SBI Cards and Apollo Hospitals.

On day trading guide for today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has finally breached above the crucial resistance zone of 17,350 levels to indicate a breakout with overall bias maintained strong and further rise is anticipated in the coming days. BankNifty also gained further moving past the 40,000 landmark convincingly and closed on a strong note above 40,300 levels with frontline banking stocks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank maintained with a strong trend. With the overall bias getting better and sentiment quite improved, we anticipate for further upside move in the indices."

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that the support for the day on Nifty is seen at 17,350 while the resistance is seen at 17,600. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 39,900 to 40,900 levels.

Intraday stocks for today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] SBI Cards: Buy at ₹883, target ₹908, stop loss ₹870; and

2] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at ₹4366, target ₹4500, stop loss ₹4295.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.