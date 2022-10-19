Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 192 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 06:31 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that shares of SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank are in uptrend
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of consolidation in dollar index and positive cues from Wall Street, Dalal Street ended high on third successive session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty shot up over 1 per cent and ended at 17,486, BSE Sensex surged around 550 points and finished at 58,960 while Nifty Bank index ended 398 points higher at 40,318 levels.