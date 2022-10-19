Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 19

On day trading guide for today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has finally breached above the crucial resistance zone of 17,350 levels to indicate a breakout with overall bias maintained strong and further rise is anticipated in the coming days. BankNifty also gained further moving past the 40,000 landmark convincingly and closed on a strong note above 40,300 levels with frontline banking stocks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank maintained with a strong trend. With the overall bias getting better and sentiment quite improved, we anticipate for further upside move in the indices."