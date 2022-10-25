Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 25

Buy or sell stocks for today: During one hour special Muhurat trading session on Monday, Indian stock market ended at one month high and logged gains on seventh straight session. Led by strong buying in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank shares, Nifty Bank index shot up 520 points and closed at 41,304 levels. Nifty 50 index went up 154 points and closed at 17,730 whereas BSE Sensex surged 524 points and closed at 59,831 mark. In broader markets, BSE Small-cap index went up 0.99 per cent while mid-cap index advanced near 0.50 per cent on Monday Muhurat trading session.

