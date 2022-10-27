Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 272 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:11 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended 2 stocks to buy today — L&T and Indian Hotels Company
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues on Tuesday, Indian stock market ended its 7 days winning streak and closed in negative zone. Nifty 50 index went off 74 points and finished at 17,656, 30 stocks sensitive index BSE Sensex lost 287 points and closed at 59,543 whereas Nifty Bank lost 182 points and closed at 41,122 levels. Mid-cap index outsmart key indices and finished 0.45 per cent higher while advance decline ration ended at 0.61:1 on Tuesday.