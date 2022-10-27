Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 27

Vaishali Parekh's recommendations

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has formed a bearish candle pattern on chart and there can be some profit booking taking place on Dalal Street after a series of gains by Indian stocks. However, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher maintained that overall sentiment is positive and advised 'buy on dips' strategy for positional investors whereas traders can remain with their 'stock specific' approach. Prabhudas Lilladher expert advised day traders to look at two stocks for intraday trading and those two stocks are Indian Hotels Company and L&T.