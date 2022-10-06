Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — October 6

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty also witnessed a U-turn and crossed the 39,000 zone decisively to established a strong recovery and improving the bias and sentiment, further upward rise is anticipated for targets of 40,200 to 40,500 levels provided the 38,700 zone is maintained in the coming session. The intraday support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,150 while the resistance is seen at 17400 levels. Bank Nifty would have the weekly range of 38,700 to 39,700 levels, Bank Nifty also witnessed a U-turn and crossed the 39000 zone decisively to established a strong recovery and improving the bias and sentiment, further upward rise is anticipated for targets of 40200-40500 levels provided the 38700 zone is maintained in the coming session. The support for the day is seen at 17150 while the resistance is seen at 17400. Bank Nifty would have the weekly range of 38700-39700 levels, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes.