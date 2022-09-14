Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 14

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 142 min read . 07:42 AM IST
- Stocks to buy or sell today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended day traders to look at shares of Tata Elxsi and Tata Motors
Stocks to buy or sell today: On account of strong global cues on Tuesday, bulls on Dalal Street continued to beat bears on fourth straight session. However, after the US August inflation data coming higher than the market expectations, some market experts are suggesting day traders to maintain 'stock specific trade strategy' on Wednesday session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty 50 index has breached the psychological hurdle and upside sentiment is expected to rise further.
On stocks to buy or sell today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two intraday stocks to buy today — Tata Motors and Tata Elxsi.
On Nifty technical outlook, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty has finally breached the significant psychological level of 18,000 to strengthen the bias and with improved bias and sentiment is expected to rise further in the coming days. A close above the 18,200 to 18,250 zone would further establish stability and with improved overall trend would open the gates for the previous peak zone of 18,600 levels."
Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty carried on with the momentum further to almost touch the 41,000 levels with HDFC Bank picking up momentum and improving the bias to anticipate for the next upward targets of 41,500 to 41,600 levels in the coming days. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,950 while the resistance is seen at 18,200. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,400 to 41,300 levels.
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has bet on two Tata group stocks — Tata Elxsi and Tata Motors.
Here we list out details in regard to Vaishali Parekh's share recommendations:
1] Tata Elxsi: Buy at ₹9,088, target ₹9,340, stop loss ₹8,940; and
2] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹457, target ₹472, stop loss ₹450.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
