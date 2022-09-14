Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 14

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty carried on with the momentum further to almost touch the 41,000 levels with HDFC Bank picking up momentum and improving the bias to anticipate for the next upward targets of 41,500 to 41,600 levels in the coming days. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,950 while the resistance is seen at 18,200. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,400 to 41,300 levels.