Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 23

Vaishali Parekh went on to add, "Bank Nifty also has the crucial support zone near 40,000 levels while 41,600 levels on the upper side is the resistance barrier which need to be crossed for continuation of further upward move. The overall bias and sentiment as of now would be maintained with a cautious approach with volatility expected at regular intervals. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,500 while the resistance is seen at 17,750. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40200-41100 levels."