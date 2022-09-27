Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 27

Tracking weak global cues, Indian markets faced sharp selling pressure on Monday. Both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 shed nearly 2% each. Auto and banking stocks took lead on the bears' bandwagon. While IT stocks dodged the market's bloodbath narrowly on the back of a weak rupee. The local currency crossed a fresh low against the dollar which touched a 22-years high. Foreign investors carried their biggest selling in the current month. Overall, markets are expected to be vulnerable amidst aggressive rate hikes by central banks and fears of a recession in major economies. On Tuesday, Nifty 50 is seen to find support at around 16,800 while resistance can be around 17,200. Bank Nifty is likely to range between 38k to 39k levels. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended buying two stocks on September 27.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}