Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 29

The Prabhudas Lilladher analyst went on to add that Bank Nifty also tried to scale above the 38300 zone but failed to sustain and slipped to touch day’s low of 37,626 levels. The indices need to stabilize and consolidate to witness some conviction and clarity for an upward movement and till then the bias would be maintained with a cautious approach. However, the support for the day is seen at 56,000 for Bank Nifty and 16,650 for Nifty 50 index while the resistance for these indices are seen at 57,100 and 17,050 respectively. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 37,100 to 38,350 levels.