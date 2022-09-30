Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Sept 30

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Bank Nifty also opened on a positive note near 39100 zone but lost steam and wiped out the gains to end near the day’s low at around 37650 levels with all eyes awaiting the RBI policy outcome which would decide the further directional movement of the index. As said earlier, the indices need to stabilize and consolidate to witness some conviction and clarity for an upward movement and till then the bias would be maintained with a cautious approach. However, the support for the day is seen at 16650 while the resistance is seen at 16950. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 37200-38200 levels.