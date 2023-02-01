Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy ahead of budget speech
- Buy or sell stocks on budget 2023 date: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Motors, Railtel and VRL Logistics
Buy or sell stocks on budget 2023 date: Amid high volatility on eve of Union Budget 2023, Indian stocks finished higher after witnessing strong recovery from early morning losses. 50-stock Nifty finished 13 points higher at 17,662, 30-stock Sensex surged 49 points and closed at 59,549 whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 267 points and closed at 40,655 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index surged to the tune of 2.2 per cent whereas mid-cap index gained 1.47 per cent on Tuesday. Advance decline ratio finished at 3.28:1.
