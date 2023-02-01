Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy ahead of budget speech

Intraday trading strategy on budget 2023 date

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that mid-cap and small-cap stocks witnessed huge come back rally on eve of budget 2023 date as the market is expecting positive outcome from the Union Budget today. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that market bias has improved ahead of budget 2023 announcements but predicted range-bound movement ahead of final announcements. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three day trading stocks to buy FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget 2023 speech and those three intraday stocks for today are Tata Motors, Railtel and VRL Logistics.