Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 10th April
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three day trading stocks to buy today — REC, Voltas and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
Buy or sell stocks: Indian stock market finished higher for second session in a row. In a week truncated by two stock market holidays, both Nifty and Bank Nifty indices logged more than 1.35 per cent gains in the week gone by whereas 30-stocks index BSE Sensex clocked 1.42 per cent weekly gain. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was positive at 2.01:1.
