Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 10th April

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty extended the gains still further but showed resistance near the 17650 zone which is the upper band of the descending channel pattern on the daily chart and would require a decisive breach above this zone to indicate a breakout from the channel. The support remains strong near 17200 zone and upside near term potential is around 18000 levels with intermediate 17800 acting as a crucial significant zone for the index."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}