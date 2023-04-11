Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 11th April2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:55 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today — HAL, Pidilite Industries and VIP Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: The upside momentum continued in the Indian stock market for the sixth consecutive sessions on Monday, but the emergence of intraday selling pared early morning gains of key benchmark indices — Nifty, Bank Nifty and Sensex. 50-stock index Nifty ended 24 points higher at 17,624 while 30-stock index Sensex finished 13 points higher at 59,846 mark. However, Nifty Bank index shed 206 points and ended on Monday at 40,834 mark. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained above par at 1.13:1.
