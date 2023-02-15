Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 15th February

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong buying in IT, banking and financial stocks, Indian stock market snapped two days losing streak on Tuesday session. These buying was mainly caused by soft WPI data in India and strong global sentiments. 50-stock Nifty index finished 158 points higher at 17,929 levels, 30-stock index BSE Sensex gained 600 points and regained 61,000 levels while Bank Nifty index ended 366 points up at 41,648 mark. Muted quarterly results by majority of mid-cap and small-cap companies dragged broad markets as they fail to generate alpha return on Tuesday session.

Intraday trading strategy

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has sustained above 17,800 levels and reached crucial landmark of 18,000 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that if the 50-stock index breaches this crucial 18,000 levels then we can expect some more positive moves on Dalal Street. Parekh went on to add that frontline banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank picking up momentum and helping the index to move upside. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are RCF, Cochin Shipyard and Poonawalla Fincorp.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty improved the bias as it witnessed a decent pullback to breach decisively the 17800 zone and has almost reached the crucial landmark of 18000 levels which if breached would establish some conviction of a directional trend."

Bank stocks in focus

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Bank Nifty also showed positive development with major frontline banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank picking up momentum and helping the index to move closer to 41,700 zone and a decisive breakthrough above 41,800 levels would strengthen the bias and trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days.

"Once again, the daily trend of both Nifty and Bank Nifty has turned up to ease out the sentiment from cautious to positive approach. The support for the day is seen at 17,800 while the resistance is seen at 18,100. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41200-42100 levels," Parekh added.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out important details in this regard:

1] RCF: Buy at ₹112, target ₹120, stop loss ₹109;

2] Cochin Shipyard: Buy at ₹495, target ₹520, stop loss ₹488; and

3] Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy at ₹312, target ₹328, stop loss ₹307.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.