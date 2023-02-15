Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 15th February

Intraday trading strategy

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has sustained above 17,800 levels and reached crucial landmark of 18,000 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that if the 50-stock index breaches this crucial 18,000 levels then we can expect some more positive moves on Dalal Street. Parekh went on to add that frontline banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank picking up momentum and helping the index to move upside. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are RCF, Cochin Shipyard and Poonawalla Fincorp.