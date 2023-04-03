Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — April 3

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty finally breached above the resistance barrier of 17,200 zone witnessing a relief rally on the final day of the financial year to end on a positive note to improve the bias and sentiment anticipating for further upward move in the coming days. The index has got the next upside target of 17550-17600 zone as indicated by the descending channel pattern on the daily chart with the significant 200 DMA lying near 17,500 zone."

