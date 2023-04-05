Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — April 52 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:27 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today —Can Fin Homes, Mahindra CIE Automotive and L&T Finance
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues, Indian stock market closed marginally higher on Monday. 50-stock index Nifty finished 38 points northward at 17,398 levels and 32 out of 50 stocks ended in green territory. 30-stock index BSE Sensex added 114 points and closed at 59,106 mark while Nifty Bank index gained 204 points and ended at 40,813 levels. In broad market, mid-cap index added 0.36 per cent whereas small-cap index appreciated to the tune of 1.17 per cent.
