Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — April 5

"Bank Nifty overall outperformed the Nifty index with decisively moving ahead of the significant 50EMA level of 40600 improving the bias and sentiment with most of the frontline banking stocks looking good. The index is anticipated to carry on with the positive move till the next near-term target of 41700-41800 zone where there is a crucial barrier which needs to be breached decisively in the coming days to confirm the directional trend of the index," Parekh added.