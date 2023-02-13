Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 13

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues on inflation worries, Indian stock snapped two days rally and finished lower on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index slipped by marginal 36 points and closed at 17,856 while BSE Sensex lost 123 points and closed at 60,682 levels. Bank Nifty added 5 points and closed at 41,559 levels. Nifty witnessed a range-bound price action throughout the week gone by and closed 0.01 per cent higher on a weekly closing basis. However, in last week session, our markets have stabilized as the negative impact of the sharp correction in the Adani group stocks over the broader markets have subsided. India VIX has declined to below 13.

