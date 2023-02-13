Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 13

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 13

3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Asit Manohar
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks today and those three shares are Voltas, Tata Motors and Indian Hotel

  • Buy or sell stock: The support for Nifty today is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 18,000, says Vaishali Parekh

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues on inflation worries, Indian stock snapped two days rally and finished lower on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index slipped by marginal 36 points and closed at 17,856 while BSE Sensex lost 123 points and closed at 60,682 levels. Bank Nifty added 5 points and closed at 41,559 levels. Nifty witnessed a range-bound price action throughout the week gone by and closed 0.01 per cent higher on a weekly closing basis. However, in last week session, our markets have stabilized as the negative impact of the sharp correction in the Adani group stocks over the broader markets have subsided. India VIX has declined to below 13.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues on inflation worries, Indian stock snapped two days rally and finished lower on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index slipped by marginal 36 points and closed at 17,856 while BSE Sensex lost 123 points and closed at 60,682 levels. Bank Nifty added 5 points and closed at 41,559 levels. Nifty witnessed a range-bound price action throughout the week gone by and closed 0.01 per cent higher on a weekly closing basis. However, in last week session, our markets have stabilized as the negative impact of the sharp correction in the Adani group stocks over the broader markets have subsided. India VIX has declined to below 13.

Stock market today: Intraday strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has managed to sustain above 17,800 level that signals about positive bias being still intact on Dalal Street. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are Voltas, Tata Motors and Indian Hotel.

Stock market today: Intraday strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has managed to sustain above 17,800 level that signals about positive bias being still intact on Dalal Street. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three shares are Voltas, Tata Motors and Indian Hotel.

On Outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty witnessed a lack lustre day with a very narrow range-bound movement seen during the entire session and ended near the 17,850 zone with a marginal loss. The index has managed to remain above the crucial 17800 zone which is quite important to maintain the bias and sentiment intact as of now."

On Outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty witnessed a lack lustre day with a very narrow range-bound movement seen during the entire session and ended near the 17,850 zone with a marginal loss. The index has managed to remain above the crucial 17800 zone which is quite important to maintain the bias and sentiment intact as of now."

"Bank Nifty once again remained very stagnant witnessing resistance barrier near 41700 zone and hovered within a very narrow range. The support for Nifty today is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 18,000. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41100-42000 levels," Prabhudas Lilladher expert added.

"Bank Nifty once again remained very stagnant witnessing resistance barrier near 41700 zone and hovered within a very narrow range. The support for Nifty today is seen at 17,700 while the resistance is seen at 18,000. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41100-42000 levels," Prabhudas Lilladher expert added.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:

1] Voltas: Buy at 849, target 877, stop loss 836;

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

1] Voltas: Buy at 849, target 877, stop loss 836;

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

2] Tata Motors: Buy at 445, target 460, stop loss 438; and

2] Tata Motors: Buy at 445, target 460, stop loss 438; and

3] Indian Hotel: Buy at 323, target 335, stop loss 317.

3] Indian Hotel: Buy at 323, target 335, stop loss 317.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP