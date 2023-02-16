Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 16
- Buy or sell: A decisive breach above 41,800 levels would trigger for a fresh upward move on Bank Nifty, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weak global cues on disappointing US inflation data, Indian stock market finished higher on second day in a row on Wednesday. 50-stock Nifty index surged 86 points and finished at 18,015 levels while 30-stock BSE Sensex gained 242 points and ended at 61,275 mark. Bank Nifty index finished 82 points higher at 41,731 levels. Among broad markets, small-cap index gained 0.36 per cent whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.69 per cent on Wednesday.
