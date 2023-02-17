Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 17

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is facing resistance at 18,130 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that 41,800 to 41,900 is working is strong barrier zone for Bank Nifty index. However, Vaishali Parekh said that market sentiments are still intact as small-cap and mid-cap stocks are actively participating in current markets and have outperformed key benchmark indices as well. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today. Those day trading stocks are Piramal Pharma (PPL Pharma), Jindal Steel and Coforge.