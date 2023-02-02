Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today — February 2

Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing gradual upside bounce in the last couple of sessions, the Dalal Street witnessed extreme volatility by moving into large intraday swing highs and lows on the day of Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday and finally settled losing its mid-session gains. Nifty closed in red zone losing 45 points on Wednesday whereas BSE Sensex finished in green territory and logged 158 points intraday gain. However, Bank Nifty index lost 142 points and finished at 40,513 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index dipped 1.10 per cent while mid-cap index lost to the tune of 1 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}